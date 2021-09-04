Estás leyendo: Los Mossos investigan una presunta agresión sexual a dos menores en Sabadell

Los hechos se han producido este sábado de madrugada en las fiestas de la ciudad catalana. De momento no hay detenidos.

Los Mossos investigan una presunta agresión sexual a dos menores en Sabadell
Imagen de uno de los Mossos D´Esquadra. David Oller / Europa Press

BARCELONA

El Ayuntamiento de Sabadell ha condenado los presuntos delitos contra la libertad sexual de dos menores cometidos este sábado de madrugada durante el inicio de la Fiesta Mayor de la ciudad.

Ha asegurado que se "está siguiendo toda la información relativa" al caso con el fin de tomar las medidas oportunas, y ha ofrecido apoyo a las víctimas y su entorno cercano, según un comunicado del consistorio este sábado.

El consistorio ha asegurado que, de confirmarse la agresión, activaría los mecanismos para poner a disposición de las víctimas el asesoramiento y acompañamiento del Servei d'Informació i Atenció a les Dones (SIAD).

Ha reiterado su rechazo ante agresiones sexuales o contra las mujeres y el colectivo LGTBI y su compromiso con la lucha por la igualdad de derechos y para alcanzar una sociedad igualitaria y sin discriminación. La investigación está abierta y los presuntos delitos se han producido en la zona del parque Catalunya.

