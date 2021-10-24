Estás leyendo: Detenido por un ataque homófobo en Barcelona

LGTBIfobia Detenido por un ataque homófobo en Barcelona

La víctima fue asaltada por un joven de 20 años que intentó robarle al mismo tiempo que le insultaba por su orientación sexual

mossos d'esquadra
Miembros de los Mossos d'Esquadra en 2020. Josep LAGO / AFP

Madrid

Un nuevo ataque homófobo sacude las calles de Barcelona. Los Mossos d'Esquadra han informado de que el supuesto suceso ocurrió el pasado jueves a las 23.55 horas en el barrio de Ciutat Vella. La víctima había sido asaltada por un joven de 20 años que intentó robarle al mismo tiempo que le insultaba por su orientación sexual

Según ha informado La Vanguardia, el atacante se dio a la fuga, al no poder hacerse con las pertenencias del perjudicado. Los Mossos, tras recibir el aviso , tomaron armaron un dispositivo policial, cuyo desenlace fue la captura y detención del joven. 

La víctima resultó herida de carácter leve, y declaró que pudo denunciar porque conocía a su agresor del barrio donde ambos residen. El mismo ya cuenta con 16 por robos con violencia e intimidación y ha pasado desde el momento de su detención a disposición judicial. 

El Observatorio contra la Homofobia (OCH) ha registrado entre enero y setiembre 214 incidencias, un 46 % más que en los mismos nueve meses de 2020. 

