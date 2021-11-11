En libertad con cargos un hombre de 46 años acusado de abusar sexualmente de una menor de trece

sevillaActualizado:
El juzgado de Instrucción 11 de Sevilla ha dejado en libertad con cargos un hombre de 46 años al que se le imputa un delito de abuso sexual por presuntamente abusar sexualmente de una niña de 13 años cuando la edad mínima legal para practicar sexo consentido es de 16 años.
Además, se le impone como medida cautelar la prohibición de mantener contacto de ningún tipo y de estar cerca de la menor.
A principios de noviembre, la familia alertó a las autoridades al enterarse de que tanto la niña como el detenido tenían una alianza con uno inscripción en la que se podía leer "Tu y yo".
Además de encontrar audios de "alto contenido sexual" en el móvil de la menor y mensajes donde pedía que guardara el secreto de que le había hecho tocamientos.
El varón detenido, viudo y conocido por la familia de la víctima, quedaba en un establecimiento de un barrio de la zona norte de Sevilla con la menor a pesar de que le habían retirado el móvil para que dejara de hablar con el acusado.
