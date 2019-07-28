Público
En libertad con cargos el hombre acusado de cometer un delito de agresión sexual a un menor en Barakaldo

Se le ha impuesto una orden de alejamiento de la víctima y deberá presentarse todos los lunes en el juzgado de guardia.

Vehículo de la Guardia Civil. ARCHIVO

El individuo de 40 años edad arrestado en el municipio vizcaíno de Barakaldo, tras ser acusado de abusar sexualmente de un menor de 14 años, ha quedado en libertad con cargos y se le ha decretado una orden de alejamiento del menor.

Según ha informado el Departamento vasco de Seguridad a Europa Press, el varón pasó en la tarde de este sábado a disposición del juez de guardia, quien determinó finalmente su puesta en libertad con cargos y decretó orden de alejamiento del menor. Asimismo, deberá presentarse todos los lunes en el juzgado de guardia.

Los hechos se desarrollaron en el municipio fabril en la noche de este viernes, después de que los padres del menor alertaran a la Policía local por el hecho de que el joven no había regresado a su casa.

Efectivos policiales se movilizaron y detuvieron poco después al autor de unos hechos que se habrían producido en las inmediaciones de la zona de Lasesarre.

