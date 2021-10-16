Estás leyendo: Libertad con cargos para tres detenidos por una agresión sexual múltiple a una mujer en Ceuta

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en la tarde de este pasado miércoles y la presunta agresión se produjo en el interior del domicilio de la mujer.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en la tarde de este pasado miércoles y la presunta agresión se produjo en el interior del domicilio de la mujer.

Varias personas participan en una concentración contra los abusos sexuales de un masajista de Larratxo a tres adolescentes, a 29 de mayo de 2021, en San Sebastián, Euskadi.
Varias personas participan en una concentración contra los abusos sexuales de un masajista de Larratxo a tres adolescentes, a 29 de mayo de 2021, en San Sebastián, Euskadi. Europa Press

Tres hombres, acusados de una agresión sexual múltiple a una mujer en Ceuta, han sido puestos en libertad con cargos después de prestar declaración tras la denuncia de la víctima.

Los hechos tuvieron lugar en la tarde de este pasado miércoles en la barriada de Juan Carlos I de Ceuta, y la presunta agresión se produjo en el interior del domicilio de la mujer.

Según han informado a EFE fuentes policiales este sábado, el juez que instruye el caso ha tomado declaración a los tres acusados, los cuales han quedado en libertad con cargos con unas medidas cautelares.

La mujer fue trasladada al Hospital Universitario de Ceuta, donde se le realizó un primer examen forense para determinar el alcance de las posibles heridas y lesiones sufridas durante la agresión, las cuales no han trascendido.

Además la mujer denunció lo sucedido ante la Policía Nacional y horas después de los hechos los agentes arrestaron a los tres hombres presuntamente implicados.

La autoridad judicial ha decretado el secreto sumarial sobre las actuaciones.

