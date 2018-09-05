El abogado de Willy Toledo, Endika Zulueta, ha asegurado que con este caso judicial por ofensas religiosas contra el actor se está "criminalizando" la libertad de expresión "como en tiempos de la Santa Inquisición".
Un juzgado de Madrid emitió el pasado martes una orden de detención contra Willy Toledo por no acudir a declarar ante la justicia tras la denuncia de Abogados Cristianos y de la Fiscalía. Zulueta ha señalado en declaraciones a Europa Press que esta orden es "un acto ajustado a derecho".
"Que un juez cite a una persona a declarar como investigada, que ésta no acuda a la citación, y que por ello se ordene su detención y presentación al juzgado, no debería ser noticia. Es un acto ajustado a Derecho", ha reconocido el abogado.
No obstante, entiende que "debe llamar a la reflexión" el hecho de que, "en la España del siglo XXI, en un Estado constitucionalmente aconfesional, la Fiscalía interponga denuncia contra una persona por escribir en Internet 'me cago en Dios'".
"Que la policía investigue todo su historial de mensajes en la red; y que un juzgado ordene abrir diligencias, y cite a esta persona como investigada por considerar que escribir eso podría implicar la comisión de un delito... como en tiempos de la Santa Inquisición", ha lamentado.
Así, para Zulueta, con este caso se "está criminalizando" la libertad de expresión y, a su entender, la Fiscalía y el juzgado "están señalando la luna, y quizás se está mirando el dedo".
Hasta el momento, el actor no se ha pronunciado acerca de la orden de detención. No obstante, ha cambiado el avatar de su cuenta de Facebook con una texto que reza: "Dios te ama".
