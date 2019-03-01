La Sección Decimoctava de la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid ha confirmado la sentencia condenatoria contra la revista satírica Mongolia, dictada en marzo de 2018 por el juzgado número 3 de Alcobendas, y ratifica la condena a indemnizar con 40.000 euros al extorero José Ortega Cano por vulneración del derecho al honor en un cartel satírico.
En el auto de la Audiencia Provincial, fechado el pasado 17 de enero, los magistrados consideran que el fotomontaje satírico, elaborado con motivo de la representación de Mongolia El Musical 2.0 en Cartagena, “es una verdadera ofensa gráfica producida a partir de la imagen real del rostro del Sr. Ortega Cano y las expresiones que forman parte del cartel un juicio crítico respecto de dicha persona que deben ser calificadas de desafortunadas”.
La demanda de Ortega Cano afirmaba que el cartel se mueve “en el terreno de la moda y el escarnio, absolutamente injustificados y gratuitos”, recuerda El Confidencial.
NOS HAN CONDENADO EN LA AUDIENCIA PROVINCIAL POR EL CASO ORTEGA CANO!! NOS VEMOS EN EL SUPREMO!! HEMOS ABIERTO UN NUEVO CROWDFUNDING PARA SUFRAGAR LOS GASTOS CON RECOMPENSAS COMO NUEVAS CAMISETAS "CONFIRMADO: OTRO DOMINGO QUE NO VAMOS A MISA"! https://t.co/xhrD8OeKLG— Revista Mongolia (@revistamongolia) 1 de marzo de 2019
En el cartel se podía ver un fotomontaje con el rostro de Ortega Cano en el cuerpo de un marciano, con un letrero que recaba: “Antes riojanos que murcianos".
La revista va vuelto a pedir, mediante una cuenta en Verkami, donaciones para poder hacer frente al recurso de casación que quiere presentar ante el Tribunal Supremo contra esta sentencia, algo que "considera una obligación" desde "el convencimiento de que la sátira es uno de los mejores indicadores para medir la calidad de una democracia".
El mínimo que se ha propuesto recaudar es 10.000 euros. Tras la primera condena, Mongolia abrió otra cuenta de 'crowdfunding' a través de la cual logró reunir 23.000 euros para sufragar el recurso.
