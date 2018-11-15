Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Libertad de expresión La Fiscalía solicita 19.000 euros de multa para el actor Toni Albà por injurias a jueces y policías

El actor afirma que la petición del ministerio público pretende "escarmentar la disidencia".

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El cómico Toni Albà en el pregón alternativo de la Mercè en 2016. EFE

El cómico Toni Albà en el pregón alternativo de la Mercè en 2016. EFE

La Fiscalía ha solicitado 19.000 euros de multa al humorista Toni Albà, imputado por un presunto delito de injurias contra jueces, fiscales y policías. Tal y como ha anunciado el propio actor en su cuenta de Twitter, el ministerio público ha pedido esta pena en el escrito de acusación para "escarmentar la disidencia".

El humorista, que ha imitado en varias ocasiones a Juan Carlos I en el espacio de TV3 Polònia, escribió en redes sociales que el expresidente del Gobierno Mariano Rajoy es "francocainómano"; que la magistrada del Tribunal Supremo Carmen Lamela —que encarceló a los líderes del procés— "lame la mierda a gusto"; y que los fiscales catalanes "eran los primeros" que habría que "detener" cuando se proclamara la República catalana porque "servirán para intercambiar prisioneros". 

Según el escrito de la Fiscalía, Albà publicó esos mensajes "con ánimo de ofender, menospreciar, desacreditar y humillar" a la Policía Nacional, Guardia Civil y a la magistrada Lamela, según recoge El Periódico.

El Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 5 de Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona) concluyó el pasado mes de junio la investigación contra Albà y considera que hay indicios racionales de la comisión de un presunto delito de injurias con comentarios en Twitter debido a su "potencia ofensiva".

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad