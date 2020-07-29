Los actuales monarcas españoles, Felipe VI y Letizia, realizaron una visita institucional a Navarra haciendo parada en la localidad de Cizur Menor. Allí les esperaba una concentración de los sindicatos ELA y LAB para mostrar su rechazo a la visita.

Sin embargo, las fuerzas de seguridad no permitieron que los manifestantes pudieran acercarse ni a medio kilómetro del evento donde estaban monarcas y periodistas acreditados.

Uno de los periodistas de Diario de Noticias de Navarra se encontraba cubriendo la concentración, Mikel Urabaien. La Guardia Civil comenzó entonces a empujar a los manifestantes hacia atrás, por lo que Urabaien sacó su teléfono móvil y comenzó a grabar.

"Cuando me estaba acercando, le dije a uno de los policías que era trabajador de prensa para que no tuviera problemas y me permitiera seguir grabando, pero se giró hacia mí mientras yo seguía repitiendo mi profesión para evitar confusiones", asegura Urabaien.

Según el relato del periodista, el agente intentó quitarle el teléfono de las manos mientras otros cuatro agentes le agarraban por las muñecas "con una fuerza desproporcionada" y detuvieron el vídeo que estaba intentando grabar. A pesar de que el reportero no se resistió, los agentes le denunciaron por "agresión a la autoridad", acusación que han retirado tras la publicación de esta información.

"Me gritaron en repetidas ocasiones que les diera la documentación cuanto antes o sería peor para mí, a pesar de que no podía hacerlo porque me tenían sujeto de ambos brazos", cuenta Urabaien.

No solo es un claro atentado contra la libertad de expresión e información, sino que además supone un obstáculo más para el periodismo local y de a pié, que informa más allá de las notas de prensa institucionales.

Las redes sociales se han llenado de mensajes de apoyo para Urabaien, en defensa del periodismo libre y el derecho de la infomación.