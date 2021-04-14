Estás leyendo: La Justicia archiva el caso contra el artista Abel Azcona por un presunto delito contra los sentimientos religiosos

Público
Público

Libertad de expresión La Justicia archiva el caso contra el artista Abel Azcona por un presunto delito contra los sentimientos religiosos

La Justicia rechaza los argumentos de la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos, que denunció al artista por una pieza en la que muestra la palabra "Pederastia", conformada por multitud de hostias supuestamente consagradas.

Abel Azcona utilizó hostias consagradas para formar la palabra pederastia. Twitter
Abel Azcona utilizó hostias consagradas para formar la palabra pederastia. — Twitter.

madrid

Actualizado:

La Justicia ha archivado la causa que afectaba al artista Abel Azcona, en la que se le investigaba por los presuntos delitos de blasfemia y delito contra los sentimientos religiosos por su obra Amén o la pederastia. También ha sido cerrada la causa por un presunto delito de obstrucción a la Justicia por no acudir a los tribunales a comparecer, además de la orden de búsqueda.

De esta forma, la Justicia, una vez más, rechaza los argumentos de la Asociación de Abogados Cristianos, que denunció al artista por una pieza en la que muestra al propio creador con dos alas tatuadas en la espalda, acompañando a la palabra "Pederastia", conformada por 242 hostias consagradas. La obra fue exhibida en la exposición "Desenterrados" que se presentó en Pamplona y más adelante en Berga (Barcelona). 

El artista ha expresado en Twitter su entusiasmo: "Hoy es un gran día. Nos confirman el archivo total de la causa. Aún no habiendo ido a declarar a las tres citaciones declarándome en desobediencia, el juez para desatascar el caso ha archivado la querella inicial, la orden de búsqueda y la querella de obstrucción a la justicia". Azcona ha añadido que ya puede abandonar Lisboa y "volver a residir en España con total libertad".

La asociación ultracatólica interpuso querellas por ambas muestras. La primera también fue archivada en 2017, en este caso, por la Audiencia de Navarra, que dictaminó que la obra se circunscribía a la libertad de expresión y artística. El creador optó por no comparecer en las citaciones de los tribunales como una forma de desobediencia. "Si me detienen..., asumiré una posición artística, de perfomance y de desobediencia: el silencio", señaló a Público en 2019, cuando fue llamado a declarar por su exposición en 2016 en Berga.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público