Libertad bajo fianza de 1.500 euros para el acompañante de la mujer que murió al caer su coche a un embalse

La titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción nº 2 de Motilla del Palancar (en funciones de guardia) ha decretado libertad bajo fianza de 1.500 euros, cantidad que tendrá que consignar en el juzgado como plazo máximo el día 20 de agosto, para el acompañante de la mujer que este pasado miércoles fallecía tras precipitarse el coche en el que se encontraba al embalse de Henchidanos, en el municipio conquense de Alarcón.
A L.P.B., de 52 años, se le imputa como presunto autor de un homicidio por imprudencia grave. Se le ha retirado el pasaporte y deberá comparecer ante el juzgado el día 1 de cada mes tal y como establecen las medida cautelares, según ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Castilla-La Mancha en un comunicado enviado a los medios de comunicación.
El investigado y la mujer fallecida, identificada como T.M.S., de 59 años, eran naturales de Lleida y no tenían ningún vínculo matrimonial ni sentimental. Siendo su relación, según las primeras averiguaciones del juzgado instructor, de amistad. El resultado preliminar de autopsia determina que la mujer falleció a causa de un traumatismo torácico, sin indicios de criminalidad. Dato que ha sido autorizado por la jueza instructora para que sea conocido por los medios de comunicación.
El juzgado ya ha autorizado el traslado del cuerpo a su lugar de origen. La imputación del investigado es provisional, a expensas del resultado de pruebas forenses complementarias así como pruebas periciales que se irán realizando en las próximas semanas. Las diligencias de investigación tendrán carácter reservado, como es preceptivo por ley en cualquier investigación judicial, por lo que no se informará a los medios del resultado de las mismas. El procedimiento continúa instruyéndose en sede judicial.
