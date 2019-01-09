La agencia de noticias Europa Press y su redactora Blanca Pou han presentado un recurso contra la decisión del instructor del Caso Cursach, Miquel Florit, de rechazar su personación en la pieza abierta por presunta revelación de secreto. A través de un escrito, contestan al juez que la periodista "protestó repetidamente" por la incautación del material.
En este recurso, Europa Press sostiene "con toda rotundidad" que la afirmación del juez de que no se formulara protesta "no es cierta" y que si se produjo la incautación fue porque la Policía se llevó el material -un móvil, un pendrive, ordenadores y diversa documentación- "en ejecución de una resolución judicial".
Por este motivo, tanto la agencia de noticias como la redactora insisten en personarse alegando que se han vulnerado sus derechos constitucionales y que el auto de Florit genera "indefensión".
