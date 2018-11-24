El periodista mexicano Rodrigo Acuña Morales resultó herido grave al ser atacado a tiros en el municipio de Tepetzintla, en el estado de Veracruz (este del país), informaron fuentes policiales.
El director del Diario Tepetzintla y colaborador de la Voz de Tantoyuca fue disparado en esa localidad del norte de Veracruz, una de las regiones mas peligrosas de México para ejercer el periodismo.
Los hechos ocurrieron a las 20.00 hora local del viernes (04.00 GMT del sábado), cuando Acuña fue disparado en dos ocasiones mientras llegaba a su domicilio. El comunicador, con casi 25.000 seguidores en la red social Facebook, fue trasladado a un hospital del puerto de Tuxpan.
El Colectivo de Periodistas de esa región condenó el ataque y lamentó que las autoridades no se hayan pronunciado al respecto. En un comunicado precisó que en el momento del ataque el informador se encontraba acompañado por su hijo, quien resultó ileso.
De acuerdo con estadísticas de la Comisión Estatal para la Atención y Protección de los Periodistas, se contabilizaron diecisiete periodistas asesinados durante el gobierno de Javier Duarte de Ochoa en Veracruz (2010-2016), hoy preso por corrupción, y se elevan a cinco en la administración del actual gobernador, Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, del conservador Partido Acción Nacional (PAN).
Según la oficina en México del Alto Comisionado de Naciones Unidas para los Derechos Humanos, este año han sido asesinados diez periodistas en el país.
