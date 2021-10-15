En libertad con medidas cautelares el joven detenido por el tiroteo en el campus de la universidad de Leioa

bilbao
El joven detenido el pasado miércoles tras realizar 25 disparos con una escopeta contra las instalaciones del campus de la UPV/EHU en Leioa (Vizcaya) ha quedado en libertad, con medidas cautelares, por orden del juez, según ha informado el Departamento de Seguridad.
El estudiante estaba en dependencias policiales de Deusto, a la espera de que finalizaran las diligencias, y ha sido trasladado esta misma mañana al Juzgado de Guardia de Getxo, donde su titular ha ordenado esta tarde su puesta en libertad.
El joven fue detenido el pasado miércoles tras realizar 25 disparos con una escopeta contra las instalaciones del campus de la UPV/EHU en Leioa (Vizcaya). El arrestado había comprado el arma de fuego esa misma mañana en el portal Milanuncios y, poco antes del ataque, en el que no se produjeron heridos, había estado practicando tiro en el campo de Gallarta (Sociedad de Tiro Abanto y Zierbena).
