Periodistas cubriendo una rueda de prensa.

Abordar el acoso online a periodistas requiere de una serie de protocolos en las redacciones de los medios de comunicación, que a partir de este martes estarán recogidos en el proyecto Ontheline del Instituto Internacional de Prensa (IPI en sus siglas en inglés).

Estas estrategias han sido elaboradas a partir de más de 110 entrevistas a editores, periodistas y expertos de medios europeos como El País, la BBC, The Guardian, Reuters o ARD (emisora ​​pública alemana).

La necesidad de acabar con el acoso al que se enfrentan a diario los periodistas motiva este proyecto porque se manifiesta de distintas formas: "Desde amenazas hasta campañas de desprestigio", explica el IPI en un comunicado. Una práctica que ha aumentado a través de las redes sociales. 

En el documento se denuncia el principal objetivo de este acoso: "Silenciar a los periodistas que cubren ciertos temas o que expresan opiniones diversas". Y se consigue "generando temor y autocensura entre los periodistas o desacreditando a la opinión pública". 

Además, se han creado una serie de estrategias para abordar este tipo de acoso hacia las periodistas ya que en el caso de las mujeres "tiende a ser especialmente cruel y altamente sexualizado".

"Para lograr estos objetivos, es importante que los periodistas que son blanco de acoso online no se queden solos para enfrentarlos", asegura la directora del IPI, Barbara Trionfi.

