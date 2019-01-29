Público
Fútbol Libertad para el preparador físico del Atlético de Madrid, detenido por un supuesto caso de violencia de género

Óscar Ortega ha sido puesto en libertad sin fianza ni medida cautelar. El técnico uruguayo ha pasado la noche detenido en el cuartel de Majadahonda. 

A la izquierda Óscar Ortega en un entrenamiento del Atlético de Madrid - EFE

El preparador físico del Atlético de Madrid, Óscar Ortega, detenido este lunes a última hora de la tarde por un supuesto caso de violencia de género, ha sido puesto en libertad sin fianza ni medida cautelar, según ha informado El Mundo

Fuentes de la Benemérita han asegurado que el técnico uruguayo, conocido como el Profe Ortega, ha pasado la noche detenido en el cuartel de Majadahonda. Finalmente, el preparador físico ha pasado a disposición judicial sobre las 10.00 horas de este martes.

Según fuentes judiciales, el caso lo ha llevado el Juzgado número 7 de Majadahonda, especializado en violencia de género. Éste ya afirmó que todo parecía indicar que sería "un juicio rápido".

Ortega, de 61 años de edad, es el popular preparador físico del Atlético de Madrid, y forma parte del cuerpo técnico de Diego Pablo Simeone desde el año 2006 cuando se incorporó al Racing de Avellaneda, en Argentina.

