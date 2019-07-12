ACNUR y la Organización Internacional para las Migraciones (OIM) han hecho un llamamiento a la Unión Europea y a la Unión Africana para pedir la protección de los derechos humanos de inmigrantes y refugiados, después de que más de 50 personas perdieran la vida en un bombardeo sobre el centro de detención de Tajoura, al este de Trípoli (Libia).
En un llamamiento conjunto del Alto Comisionado de ACNUR, Filippo Grandi, y el Director General de la OIM, Antonio Vitorino, se solicita la activación "urgente" de un mecanismo de desembarco temporal, con el objeto de "se comparta la responsabilidad entre los Estados europeos".
"Los barcos de las ONG han jugado un papel crucial en el Mediterráneo y no deben ser penalizados por salvar vidas en el mar; las embarcaciones comerciales tampoco deben ser dirigidas de vuelta a Libia para desembarcar a los pasajeros que hayan rescatado", defienden.
Asimismo, han pedido la liberación de los 5.600 migrantes que se encuentran detenidos en centros de todo el país. "Los países deben avanzar hacia un mayor número de evacuaciones y de plazas de reasentamiento. Además, aquellas personas que deseen retornar a sus países de origen deberían poder seguir haciendo. Para todo ello es esencial contar con más recursos", solicitan.
