Lince Europeo Nace el primer lince en cautividad en el Pirineo catalán desde hace más de un siglo

El felino nació el pasado 28 de mayo y es de la especie Lince Boreal, extinguida en esta zona hace décadas.

El felino pertenece a la especie Lince Boreal | Europa Press

El centro de recuperación de fauna MónNatura Pirineus, un equipamiento de la Fundació Catalunya La Pedrera situado en Les Valls d’Àneu (Lleida), ha visto nacer al primer lince nacido en el Pirineo catalán desde hace más de un siglo.

El felino, un macho que pesa un kilo y que se encuentra en perfecto estado de salud, nació el pasado 28 de mayo y es de la especie Lince Boreal o Lince Europeo (lynx lynx), extinguida en esta zona hace décadas.

Los padres del cachorro son dos linces que nacieron en cautividad en mayo de 2008 en un centro de fauna de Galicia y que fueron trasladados a MónNatura Pirineus en agosto de ese mismo año. "Hace 11 años que están en el centro y es el primer cachorro que han tenido, y de manera totalmente natural", ha destacado el director de Territorio y Medio Ambiente de la Fundación Catalunya La Pedrera, Miquel Rafa.

Rafa ha añadido que "este lince reforzará la labor de educación ambiental que se hace en este centro", donde hay otras especies de animales como el quebrantahuesos, el zorro o el corzo.

MónNatura Pirineus es un centro de educación ambiental y de interpretación de la naturaleza que abrió sus puertas en el año 2002 y que dispone de un centro de recuperación de fauna. El centro ofrece estancias y actuaciones dirigidas al desarrollo sostenible y la conservación de la naturaleza y el paisaje mediante actividades de educación ambiental.

