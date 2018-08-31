Malva y Oriana, una hembra adulta y un cachorro de lince ibérico que habitaban en la zona del Valle del Guadiana (Portugal), fueron hallados muertos el 29 de agosto dentro de una charca para riego de plantaciones de olivar.
Según ha informado el proyecto para la recuperación del lince Iberlince en un comunicado, ambos ejemplares fueron encontrados durante una acción de monitoreo del núcleo reproductor de linces del Valle del Guadiana, desarrollada por los Vigilantes de la Naturaleza del Departamento de Conservación de la Naturaleza de los Bosques del Alentejo. Estos dos linces fueron identificados como Malva, de tres años de edad, y Oriana, una de las primeras hijas de ésta, de apenas un año de edad.
“A pesar de la preocupación demostrada por el propietario en la disponibilidad de medios de fuga de la charca referenciada, el repentino descenso de las aguas, debido al riego, hizo inaccesible la rampa, teniendo como resultando este accidente”, lamenta la nota.
Malva era una de las hembras más prolíficas del programa, habiendo tenido ocho crías en apenas dos temporadas de reproducción. Iberlince explica que ahora cuatro crías quedan huérfanas, aunque estas ya tienen capacidad de supervivencia independiente de la progenitora.
El Instituto de Conservación de la Naturaleza y de los Bosques se ocupará de vigilar instalaciones similares a donde ha sucedido el accidente y “diligenciar” para que se coloquen otras estructuras de fuga de la charca donde los animales murieron ahogados.
El programa Iberlince recuerda que, a pesar del incidente mortal, la población de linces del Valle del Guadiana está en expansión territorial y poblacional, habiendo nacido este año al menos 23 crías en libertad.
