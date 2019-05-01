Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Lince ibérico Nacen cuatro nuevas crías de lince ibérico en los Montes de Toledo

Se trata de una camada de Nenúfar, una "madre primeriza", según ha informado el consejero de Agricultura, Medio Ambiente y Desarrollo Rural de Castilla-La Mancha.

Publicidad
Media: 2
Votos: 1
Las cuatro crías de lince ibérico y su madre. TWITTER DE FRANCISCO MARTÍNEZ ARROYO

Las cuatro crías de lince ibérico y su madre. TWITTER DE FRANCISCO MARTÍNEZ ARROYO

Un total de cuatro nuevas crías de lince han nacido en los Montes de Toledo con la llegada de la primavera, según ha anunciado el consejero de Agricultura, Medio Ambiente y Desarrollo Rural de Castilla-La Mancha, Francisco Martínez Arroyo.

Se trata de una camada de Nenúfar, una "madre primeriza", según indica el titular de la Consejería de agricultura en un mensaje publicado en Twitter.

"Con la #primavera llegan nuevas camadas de #LinceIbérico nacidos en libertad en los Montes de Toledo. En vídeo, 4 nuevas crías juegan felizmente junto a su madre primeriza, Nenúfar. Se ha establecido en la misma zona que campea Mazapán, macho 1 año mayor, con nombre toledano", indica Martínez Arroyo.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad