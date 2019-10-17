Público
Listeriosis Andalucía levanta la alerta sanitaria por listeriosis

La intoxicación por los productos de Magrudis ha causado una crisis que se ha saldado con tres muertes, cinco abortos en Andalucía y 204 afectados en la comunidad autónoma.

El consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, en rueda de prensa. - EDUARDO BRIONES (EUROPA PRESS)

La Consejería de Salud y Familias de la Junta de Andalucía ha levantado este jueves, 17 de octubre, la alerta sanitaria decretada el pasado 15 de agosto sobre el producto de carne mechada con el nombre comercial La Mechá, fabricado por la firma Magrudis, con domicilio en Sevilla capital, una crisis que se ha saldado con tres muertes, cinco abortos en Andalucía y 204 afectados en la comunidad autónoma.

En rueda de prensa en Sevilla, el consejero de Salud y Familias, Jesús Aguirre, y el portavoz de la Junta por el brote de listeriosis, José Miguel Cisneros, han informado del cierre de esta alerta después de que hayan pasado 20 días sin que se haya detectado ningún nuevo caso, así como han anunciado que finalizan todas las medidas puestas en marcha tras el referido brote de listeriosis.

Hay que recordar que el pico de hospitalización de esta crisis se dio el 22 de agosto, con 125 pacientes, y que desde el día 23 se encontraba en remisión. Además, Salud implementó un protocolo para embarazadas asintomáticas con sospecha de infección por

Los responsables de la empresa causante del brote, el gerente y administrador de hecho de Magrudis, José Antonio Marín Ponce, y su hijo mayor, Sandro José Marín Rodríguez, propietario y administrador único de la empresa cárnica, continúan en prisión provisional después de que la juez del Juzgado de Instrucción número 10 de Sevilla, Pilar Ordóñez, rechazase este martes los recursos de reforma presentados contra el auto de fecha 26 de septiembre donde acordó el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza de ambos.

Además, en este mismo recurso la juez indica que investigará a la Junta y al Ayuntamiento de Sevilla para determinar su implicación o no en el desarrollo de los hechos que derivaron en esta alerta sanitaria.

Finalmente, el Ministerio de Sanidad, Consumo y Bienestar Social levantó la alerta nacional por el brote el pasado 30 de septiembre.

