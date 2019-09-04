La Consejería de Salud y Familias ha informado este miércoles del aborto sufrido por una mujer cuando se encontraba en la semana 22 de gestación, con lo que se eleva a seis el número de abortos asociados al brote de listeriosis. En total hay 213 afectados por el brote en España, que ha causado tres muertes y seis abortos, el último de ellos en Málaga.
Así lo ha indicado en rueda de prensa el portavoz del gabinete técnico creado por la Consejería de Salud y Familias para el seguimiento del brote de listeriosis, José Miguel Cisneros, quien ha detallado que se llamará a todas las embarazadas de Andalucía para dar un tratamiento antibiótico con amoxicilina a las que hayan comido la carne mechada infectada.
Por su parte, una embarazada ha denunciado que el Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS) que acudió a las urgencias del Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla el 15 de agosto y "le dieron de alta minutos antes de que se anunciase la alerta por listeriosis sin hacerle ninguna prueba para detectar si la tenía pese a su sintomatología y formar parte del grupo de riesgo".
Por su parte, Facua considera "altamente preocupantes" los hechos narrados por esta usuaria y advierte de que "no es ni mucho menos la única consumidora que le ha comunicado situaciones similares en la sanidad pública y la privada".
El brote provocado por la carne mechada de la empresa sevillana Magrudis comercializada bajo el nombre La Mechá, también ha afectado a seis personas en Alemania cuando un sevillano llevó tres lotes a una cena con la familia de su pareja en el país.
