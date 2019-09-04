Público
Listeriosis Se eleva a seis el número de abortos por el brote de listeriosis

En total hay 213 afectados en España. Se llamará a todas las embarazadas de Andalucía para dar un tratamiento antibiótico con amoxicilina a las que hayan comido la carne mechada infectada.

29/08/2019.- Un envase vacío de la carne mechada de la marca La Mechá tirada junto a las puertas de la empresa Magrudis. La Consejería de Salud de la Junta de Andalucía ha denunciado ante la Fiscalía de Sevilla a la empresa Magrudis por obstruir la labor

 Un envase vacío de la carne mechada de la marca La Mechá. EFE/David Arjona

La Consejería de Salud y Familias ha informado este miércoles del aborto sufrido por una mujer cuando se encontraba en la semana 22 de gestación, con lo que se eleva a seis el número de abortos asociados al brote de listeriosis. En total hay 213 afectados por el brote en España, que ha causado tres muertes y seis abortos, el último de ellos en Málaga.

Así lo ha indicado en rueda de prensa el portavoz del gabinete técnico creado por la Consejería de Salud y Familias para el seguimiento del brote de listeriosis, José Miguel Cisneros, quien ha detallado que se llamará a todas las embarazadas de Andalucía para dar un tratamiento antibiótico con amoxicilina a las que hayan comido la carne mechada infectada.

Por su parte, una embarazada ha denunciado que el Servicio Andaluz de Salud (SAS) que acudió a las urgencias del Hospital Universitario Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla el 15 de agosto y "le dieron de alta minutos antes de que se anunciase la alerta por listeriosis sin hacerle ninguna prueba para detectar si la tenía pese a su sintomatología y formar parte del grupo de riesgo". 

Por su parte, Facua considera "altamente preocupantes" los hechos narrados por esta usuaria y advierte de que "no es ni mucho menos la única consumidora que le ha comunicado situaciones similares en la sanidad pública y la privada".

El brote provocado por la carne mechada de la empresa sevillana Magrudis comercializada bajo el nombre La Mechá, también ha afectado a seis personas en Alemania cuando un sevillano llevó tres lotes a una cena con la familia de su pareja en el país.

