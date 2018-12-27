Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Literatura de mujeres Una profesora española recibe 1,5 millones de Europa para rescatar la "escritura de las mujeres"

Se trata de un proyecto que busca el reconocimiento de las mujeres de entre 1500 y 1780 que escribieron textos populares sobre la vida, la filosofía y los problemas cotidianos, pero que fueron rechazados por ser anecdóticos o personales. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Fotografía de Hildegard Von Bingen, una de las escritoras más influyentes de la Baja Edad Media

Fotografía de Hildegard Von Bingen, una de las escritoras más influyentes de la Baja Edad Media

Carme Font, profesora de literatura inglesa en la Universidad Autónoma de Barcelona, ​​ha recibido una beca de 1,5 millones de euros del Consejo Europeo de Investigación para explorar bibliotecas, archivos y colecciones privadas durante cinco años. La docente irá en busca de cartas, poemas y reflexiones escritas por mujeres desde 1500 hasta 1780. Se trata de un proyecto que tiene como fin rescatar las obras de escritoras de los márgenes del pensamiento europeo y que pretende darles el reconocimiento que se les ha negado durante siglos, según ha adelantado The Guardian

El objetivo de Font consiste en recuperar las voces de aquellas personas cuyos trabajos fueron rechazados por considerarse "escritura de mujeres" demasiado personal y anecdótica. "No tuvieron una educación formal", explica la profesora en declaraciones al diario británico". "Escribieron textos y cartas populares sobre religión y política. Sus textos son menos sofisticados y no son el trabajo de escritores mujeres famosas, pero estos son los que estamos redescubriendo", añade. 

Estos escritos contienen reflexiones sobre la vida, la naturaleza del alma, la filosofía y también muestran situaciones cotidianas como problemas familiares, conyugales, sexuales, de abuso y frustraciones personales. En general, muestran como en el período moderno temprano las mujeres eran consideradas como meres espectadores intelectuales e individuos pasivos. Según la profesora de literatura inglesa, la falta de conocimiento se relaciona con su género, con el acceso limitado a la educación y a las convenciones sociales e intelectuales.

Junto a cinco personas que forman parte de su equipo y la acompañarán en sus viajes, talleres y conferencias, Font busca demostrar que "incluso si las mujeres escribían de un modo diferente, sus ideas tienen un valor intelectual". A través de este proyecto persigue que los lectores modifiquen la manera en la que leen estos textos y que se les otorgue unos valores justos. 

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Etiquetas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad