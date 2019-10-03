Público
Lleida El municipio Les Borges Blanques declara 'persona non grata' al rey Felipe VI

La moción fue aprobada en el ayuntamiento del pueblo de Lleida por unanimidad con los votos de Borges per la República y Junts per les Borges, quienes gobiernan.

02/10/2019 - Felipe VI, durante una intervenciónen en Aranjuez (Madrid). EFE/Chema Moya

El Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Les Borges Blanques ha aprobado una moción en la que declara persona non grata en el municipio al rey Felipe VI, ha informado este jueves el Ayuntamiento. 

La moción fue aprobada este miércoles por unanimidad, con los votos de Borges per la República, con seis concejales, y Junts per les Borges, con siete, que gobierna en el municipio. 

El pleno aprobó también una moción que apuesta por que los Mossos d'Esquadra multen infracciones de tráfico en el núcleo urbano. 


