El Pleno del Ayuntamiento de Les Borges Blanques ha aprobado una moción en la que declara persona non grata en el municipio al rey Felipe VI, ha informado este jueves el Ayuntamiento.
La moción fue aprobada este miércoles por unanimidad, con los votos de Borges per la República, con seis concejales, y Junts per les Borges, con siete, que gobierna en el municipio.
El pleno aprobó también una moción que apuesta por que los Mossos d'Esquadra multen infracciones de tráfico en el núcleo urbano.
