madrid
Una pareja de 20 y 24 años ha fallecido poco antes de las 03:00 horas de esta madrugada en Lleida al precipitarse desde un balcón en la avenida Rovira Roure.
Los Mossos d’Esquadra han iniciado una investigación para aclarar las causas del suceso, aunque de momento se descarta algún posible indicio de criminalidad.
La policía catalana cree que uno de los dos quería lanzarse al vacío y que el otro, al intentar evitarlo, acabó cayendo también, sin que los servicios de emergencia pudieran hacer nada para salvarles la vida.
Los fallecidos son un joven de nacionalidad colombiana y una chica ecuatoriana, ambos vecinos de Lleida.
