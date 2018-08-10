Público
Público

Llutxent Dan por controlado el incendio de Llutxent tras arrasar 3.270 hectáreas en cinco días

Tras el control del fuego habrá que esperar a su extinción para valorar los daños materiales y en la fauna y flora que ha provocado el incendio.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Vista de las montañas que rodean las localidades valencianas de Gandía y Barx, devastadas por el incendio forestal de Llutxent. / EFE

Vista de las montañas que rodean las localidades valencianas de Gandía y Barx, devastadas por el incendio forestal de Llutxent. / EFE

Emergencias de la Generalitat ha dado por controlado a las 20:30 horas el incendio forestal declarado el pasado lunes en Llutxent (Valencia) y que ha arrasado 3.270 hectáreas de superficie en siete términos municipales.

Desde que se originó a causa de un rayo, decenas de medios aéreos y centenares de efectivos terrestres han trabajado en su extinción, muchas veces dificultada por las altas temperaturas y los cambios de viento.

Alrededor de 2.600 personas tuvieron que ser desalojadas a consecuencia del incendio, que llegó a afectar a alrededor de cuarenta casas de varias urbanizaciones del término de Gandía y muchas de ellas ya han regresado a sus viviendas.

Tras el control del fuego habrá que esperar a su extinción para valorar los daños materiales y en la fauna y flora que ha provocado el incendio.

Etiquetas