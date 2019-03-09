Público
Lobo Lugo Piden que se investigue la aparición de una lobo tiroteado en un pueblo de Lugo

Las asociaciones animalistas Libera y Fundación Franz Weber han solicitado una investigación formal y la total depuración de responsabilidades y cuestionan si no se dio aviso al Cuerpo de Agentes Medioambientales al hallar al animal muerto.

El lobo muerto aparecido en Monterroso.- GES Monterroso.

Las asociaciones animalistas Libera y Fundación Franz Weber han solicitado una investigación formal y la total depuración de responsabilidades sobre la aparición de un lobo muerto en un núcleo rural de Monterroso (Lugo), en "medio de un camino asfaltado y con heridas compatibles con un disparo".

Los animalistas recuerdan que el autor o autores de este acto "de crueldad" podrían enfrentarse a responsabilidades penales, con una pena de "multa de ocho a doce meses e inhabilitación especial para el ejercicio del derecho a cazar o pescar por tiempo de dos a cinco años".

En un comunicado, los colectivos vinculan el hallazgo con la "campaña de odio de algunos ganaderos y pseudosindicatos relacionados con el sector primario" de los últimos años, en especial, "2017 y 2018, para levantar cualquier protección al lobo y "poder efectuar numerosas batidas".

En este sentido, lamenta que se pretenda trasladar al Medio natural y a su fauna la responsabilidad sobre actividades "meramente humanas", debido al "desplazamiento constante de hábitats y una descompensación gracias a la caza que motiva que los depredadores busquen un alimento de forma más sencilla".

Los animalistas también cuestionan si no se dio aviso al Cuerpo de Agentes Medioambientales.

