Localizan el cadáver del Fiscal de Menores de Valladolid en el río Pisuerga

El suceso se ha producido minutos antes de las 9.40 horas de este sábado, cuando el centro de emergencias ha recibido una llamada que informaba de que había una persona flotando en el río Pisuerga

Los Bomberos de Valladolid han rescatado este sábado el cuerpo sin vida del Fiscal de Menores de Valladolid, un varón de 56 años en el río Pisuerga, con iniciales J.I.H.M., según han confirmado fuentes policiales a Europa Press.

El suceso se ha producido minutos antes de las 9.40 horas de este sábado, cuando el centro de emergencias ha recibido una llamada que informaba de que había una persona flotando en el río Pisuerga, a la altura del puente Regueral, en Valladolid capital, según ha indicado el Centro de Emergencias 1-1-2 de Castilla y León.

La sala de operaciones del 112 ha dado aviso del incidente a la Policía Local de Valladolid, al Cuerpo Nacional de Policía, a los Bomberos de Valladolid y a Emergencias Sanitarias - Sacyl, que ha enviado una UVI móvil.

En el lugar, los bomberos de Valladolid han rescatado el cuerpo sin vida del varón.

