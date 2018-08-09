Localizan a los cuatro menores desaparecidos en el Puig de l'Orfena

El dispositivo de búsqueda ha localizado en buen estado de salud en el Puig de l'Orfena (Girona) a los cuatro menores que han desaparecido este jueves mientras se encontraban de excursión, ha informado Bomberos de la Generalitat en Twitter.
Se trata de tres chicos y una chica de entre 14 y 15 años que hacían montañismo en Riudaura (Girona), en la comarca de La Garrotxa, con un grupo scout de Tarragona del que forman parte, y que los bomberos han encontrado "un poco nerviosos, pero con buen estado de salud".
Emergencias ha recibido el aviso poco antes de las 17.00 horas, cuando el grupo (formado por dos monitores y ocho menores) ha alertado de que los cuatro jóvenes no han llegado al punto de encuentro que pactaron antes de separarse, en el Coll de Canes.
El dispositivo ha contado con diez dotaciones de bomberos -un helicóptero, varias dotaciones terrestres y miembros del Grupo de Actuaciones Especiales (Grae)-, junto con tres patrullas de los Mossos d'Esquadra y miembros de Protección Civil y Agentes Rurales.
