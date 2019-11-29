Público
Londres La Policía británica cierra el puente de Londres por un tiroteo

Un periodista de la cadena pública BBC que se encontraba en la zona informó de que vio a un grupo de hombres involucrados en una pelea, tras lo cual llegaron agentes de la policía y se produjeron descargas de armas de fuego.

La Policía británica cierra el Puente de Londres por un incidente con disparos

La policía acordonó este viernes el puente de Londres, en el centro de la capital británica, debido a un "incidente" con el que están lidiando, después de que testigos informaran de que se han escuchado disparos.

