La policía acordonó este viernes el puente de Londres, en el centro de la capital británica, debido a un "incidente" con el que están lidiando, después de que testigos informaran de que se han escuchado disparos.
Un periodista de la cadena pública BBC que se encontraba en la zona informó de que vio a un grupo de hombres involucrados en una pelea, tras lo cual llegaron agentes de la policía y se produjeron descargas de armas de fuego.
We aware of the reported incident on London Bridge. Please avoid the area at this current time.— City of London Police (@CityPolice) November 29, 2019
We will continue to provide updates. pic.twitter.com/JmuFl8DHOX
At least seven police cars now on London Bridge pic.twitter.com/P5LzWekHLD— Tim Shipman (@ShippersUnbound) November 29, 2019
