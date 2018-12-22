Público
Loteria de Navidad 2018 Aya, la niña que ha anunciado el Gordo: "Lo vamos a celebrar yendo al Burguer King"

La niña de San Ildefonso ha afirmado que está muy feliz y alegre por haber dado el premio, y que no se lo esperaba.

Las niñas de San Ildefonso Aya Ben Hamdouch y Carla García Villnueva muestran el número 03.347 que ha sido agraciado con el primer premio, el Gordo. /EFE

Aya, la niña de San Ildefonso que desde el pasado año triunfa en el sorteo de Navidad, y que este sábado ha tenido la suerte de cantar el Gordo junto a su compañera Carla, ha afirmado que va a celebrar el premio "yendo al Burger King".

A sus diez años, Aya ha afirmado que está muy feliz y alegre por haber dado el premio, y que no se lo esperaba.

Delante de los periodistas y cámaras los cuatro miembros de la octava tabla han vuelto a cantar el Gordo (03347), y el especial soniquete de Aya no ha pasado desapercibido. Esta niña de origen marroquí ha comentado que son cuatro hermanos y que una de sus hermanas también ha participado en el sorteo.

Como anécdota ha contado que su madre no juega a la lotería; "no le va mucho", ha reconocido.

A Aya Ben Hamdouch le han acompañado Carla García Villanueva cantando el número, y extraen número y premio, Santo Daniel de León Santa y Yenifer Beltre Figuereo, respectivamente.

Y precisamente sobre Yenifer, Aya ha dicho que le tenía que haber tocado a ella porque es su último sorteo y es "muy buena amiga".

