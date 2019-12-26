Público
Lotería de Navidad Un hombre lleva ante la Audiencia Nacional el polémico incidente en el sorteo de Navidad

Solicitó el precinto del bombo y los alambres para poder comprobar que todas las bolas que se introdujeron corresponden con las del sorteo.

22/12/2019 - Imagen del momento que desató la polémica en el sorteo de la Lotería de Navidad. / EFE - CHEMA MOYA

El polémico momento en el que un operario introduce una bola en uno de los bombos de la Lotería de Navidad llega a los juzgados. Un vecino de Albacete ha decidido denunciar el caso ante la Audiencia Nacional, según recoge la Cadena SER.

El hombre realizó la denuncia el mismo día del sorteo ante el juzgado de guardia de la Audiencia Nacional. Además, solicitó medidas cautelares como el precinto del bombo y los alambres para poder comprobar que todas las bolas que se introdujeron corresponden con las del sorteo. 

El momento fue advertido rápidamente en las redes sociales, que fueron captadas por las cámaras que grababan uno de los eventos más esperados del año. Muchos usuarios se preguntaron qué había en la mano del operario.

Tras el sorteo, Loterías y Apuestas del Estado tuvo que aclarar en un comunicado que, según el protocolo, si alguna de las bolas cae en el exterior, el operario es el responsable de "la introducción de las bolas en el bombo debe proceder a su introducción manual en el mismo".

