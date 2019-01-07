Público
Lotería del Niño 2019 Un jubilado inglés descubre este lunes que ha ganado 75.000 € en la lotería del Niño

El boleto lo compró en el estanco de Benijófar (Alicante), cuya propietaria, Inmaculada Giménez Ortega, relata que el hombre se ha enterado casi por casualidad del premio.

El gerente de la administracción de lotería nº 2 de Fortuna (Murcia) José Luis Lozano (c), acompañado de dos amigos celebran con cava la venta de un décimo del segundo premio del sorteo del Niño del número 61.776. EEFE/Marcial Guillén

Un británico años que no habla español y vive en una de las urbanizaciones para extranjeros de Benijófar (Alicante) ha descubierto este lunes, casi por casualidad, que ha sido agraciado con 75.000 euros por un décimo del segundo premio del sorteo extraordinario de la lotería del Niño.

El boleto lo compró en el estanco de esta pequeña población del sur de la provincia de Alicante, cuya propietaria, Inmaculada Giménez Ortega, ha relatado este lunes a Efe que el hombre se ha enterado del premio al mediodía.

Ha sido cuando ha acudido a su establecimiento y ha guardado pacientemente su turno, porque en ese momento había muchos clientes, y al acercarse a la ventanilla le ha llamado la atención que el número que llevaba (el 61.776) estuviera en varios carteles.

"No sabía cuándo era el sorteo ni que le había tocado nada. Se ha puesto en la cola, que era larga, y conforme se iba aproximando ha visto que el número que llevaba estaba en los carteles, y se ha puesto amarillo, blanco... ¡casi se desmaya!", ha explicado a Efe la estanquera.

Giménez Ortega ha acompañado al agraciado, que se llama Gary, a una sucursal cercana del Banco Sabadell y el británico se ha quedado allí charlando con la directora, que habla inglés.

No es la primera vez que esta estanquera de Benijófar, población de la comarca de la Vega Baja, reparte un premio del sorteo del Niño ya que hace justo un año vendió diez décimos (una serie completa) también del segundo premio a una familia que ganó 750.000 euros.

Al igual que le ocurrió hace justo doce meses, este domingo se enteró de que había dado este premio cuando estaba en misa, al comenzar su teléfono móvil a sonar y a recibir multitud de mensajes por Whatsapp.

