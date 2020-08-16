Estás leyendo: El Govern retira una polémica campaña que ligaba ascenso social y lotería

Público
Público

Loterías Catalunya El Govern retira una polémica campaña que ligaba ascenso social y lotería

"Creemos que este desafortunado mensaje no hace justicia a la labor social de Loterías de Catalunya", han anunciado desde el perfil oficial de La Grossa.

Cartel de la campaña retirada / La Grossa
Cartel de la campaña retirada / La Grossa

barcelona

Actualizado:

efe

Loterías de Catalunya ha retirado el polémico anuncio del sorteo de fin de año de La Grossa que ligaba el "asenso social" con el azar tras haber recibido numerosas críticas por las redes sociales.

El anuncio decía: "¿Te preocupa la distancia social? Prueba el ascenso social".

"Creemos que este desafortunado mensaje no hace justicia a la labor social de Loterías de Catalunya. Por este motivo, lo retiramos de todos nuestros canales de difusión y pedimos disculpas", han anunciado desde el perfil oficial de La Grossa horas después de que estallara la polémica.

Entre quienes han salido al paso para criticar la campaña y reclamar su retirada figuran representantes públicos de Ciudadanos, PSC-Units, comunes, PPC y la CUP.

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público