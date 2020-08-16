barcelonaActualizado:
Loterías de Catalunya ha retirado el polémico anuncio del sorteo de fin de año de La Grossa que ligaba el "asenso social" con el azar tras haber recibido numerosas críticas por las redes sociales.
El anuncio decía: "¿Te preocupa la distancia social? Prueba el ascenso social".
"Creemos que este desafortunado mensaje no hace justicia a la labor social de Loterías de Catalunya. Por este motivo, lo retiramos de todos nuestros canales de difusión y pedimos disculpas", han anunciado desde el perfil oficial de La Grossa horas después de que estallara la polémica.
Entre quienes han salido al paso para criticar la campaña y reclamar su retirada figuran representantes públicos de Ciudadanos, PSC-Units, comunes, PPC y la CUP.
