Dos agentes de la Policía Nacional de la Comisaría de Lucena-Cabra (Córdoba) han salvado a una bebé de 14 meses que se encontraba inconsciente y sin respiración y al que le practicaron la maniobra de Heimlich y un masaje cardiaco, consiguiendo que recuperara poco a poco la respiración y continuara con vida hasta su traslado a un centro hospitalario.
Los hechos tuvieron lugar sobre las 18,00 horas del 18 de enero cuando los agentes patrullaban por Lucena, concretamente por la carretera de Cabra, y fueron requeridos por los ocupantes de otro vehículo quienes pedían auxilio de manera angustiada.
Del coche se bajaron varias personas con un bebé inconsciente en sus brazos, por lo que los agentes actuaron sin demora y uno de ellos se dirigió rápidamente hacia el vehículo para comenzar su asistencia, mientras que el otro solicitaba la asistencia de los servicios médicos a través de la Sala del 091.
El agente comprobó que la niña tenía los ojos cerrados y no reaccionaba a los estímulos, por lo que, tras verificar la ausencia de pulso y que no respiraba, comenzó la maniobra de Heimlich ante la posibilidad de que se hubiera atragantado y tuviese las vías respiratorias obstruidas.
Tras colocar a la menor en posición de seguridad, el agente golpeó sobre las escápulas comprobando que empezaba a reaccionar y expulsaba flemas, por lo que reaccionó con un ronquido y comenzó a respirar levemente. En esta situación se mantuvo hasta la llegada de los servicios sanitarios, que estabilizaron a la pequeña hasta su traslado al centro hospitalario de referencia.
La Policía ha destacado que la actuación de los servicios policiales y sanitarios fue "rápida y efectiva", logrando salvar la vida del bebé, que tras pasar varias horas en el hospital, fue dado de alta en perfecto estado.
