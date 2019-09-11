La instalación de las luces de Navidad en Vigo ha comenzado este miércoles, cuando aún quedan diez días para que termine el verano, en una céntrica calle con la presencia del alcalde, Abel Caballero, que ha prometido "el más importante alumbrado de Navidad que haya habido nunca en ciudad alguna".
Diez millones de luces led, 2.700 arcos de luces, 465 árboles relucientes y 334 calles iluminadas de las 1.700 que tiene la ciudad son las cifras de este año, que superan las de las Navidades pasadas, y que tuvieron una enorme repercusión mediática.
Además, Abel Caballero ha anunciado la instalación de un árbol de Navidad aún más alto, de una noria de más de 60 metros, de un poblado navideño y de tres mercadillos, todo lo cual requiere tiempo, de ahí la premura para iniciar estos trabajos.
Para todo ello, el Ayuntamiento de Vigo invertirá algo más de 800.000 euros, según el regidor socialista y deberá estar todo listo para cuando lleguen las ocho de la tarde del 23 de noviembre, momento en el que se producirá el encendido oficial del alumbrado navideño.
Abel Caballero asegura que el resplandor de Vigo se verá en toda España, pero también en Nueva York, Londres, Roma o París
"Invito a todos los alcaldes y alcaldesas de España, pero sobre todo a los 47 millones de españoles", ha dicho Caballero, que ha prometido una "fiesta grandiosa".
Según el primer edil, Vigo recibió el año pasado dos millones de visitas y "dadas las reservas hoteleras es razonable pensar que vamos a superar con mucho esa cifra".
Caballero ha asegurado que el resplandor de Vigo se verá en toda España, pero también en Nueva York, Londres, Roma o París.
Con todo, el alcalde ha querido recordar que "el atractivo más grande de las luces de Navidad es la gente de Vigo".
