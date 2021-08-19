Estás leyendo: Luís García Montero defiende la pluralidad del español: "En Andalucía no se habla peor que en Salamanca o Valladolid"

Luís García Montero defiende la pluralidad del español: "En Andalucía no se habla peor que en Salamanca o Valladolid"

El escritor ha intervenido en una conferencia del curso 'Joan Margarit, la verdad de la poesía' donde ha puesto el foco en la importancia de la diversidad de la lengua española.

El director del Instituto Cervantes, Luis García Montero.
El director del Instituto Cervantes, Luis García Montero. Rodrigo Jiménez / EFE

madrid

El director del Instituto Cervantes, Luís García Montero, realizó una ponencia en el curso Joan Margarit, la verdad de la poesía que la Universidad Internacional de Andalucía (UNIA). Después, en una entrevista para Europa Press habló de la diversidad de la lengua española y se ríe de aquellos que dicen que "un andaluz habla peor que un castellano".

Durante la conferencia, el poeta defendió la identidad del español que pasa por su pluralidad y aseguraba que "se equivocan los que someten a las lenguas en defensa de identidades cerradas" puesto que eso llevaba a una "pobreza multicultural". En este mismo plano, también afirmó que "nadie debe sentirse dueño de un idioma, en Baeza o en Andalucía no se habla peor que en Salamanca o Valladolid" sino que "se habla según donde se vive".

Resalta la necesidad de "rechazar el peligro del supremacismo"

García Montero hizo alusiones a la diversidad y volvió a retomar su discurso sobre las identidades cerradas y como España es "un país que no tiene que avergonzarse hoy de nada". A su vez, referenció el clima político europeo del que resalta la necesidad de "rechazar el peligro del supremacismo".

A nivel global, el escritor cifró el número de hispanohablantes "hay casi 500 millones nativos y casi 600 millones de personas que lo han estudiado", lo que convierte al español en la segunda lengua con mas hablantes. Es por eso, que el Instituto Cervantes continúa con su labor de expansión para promover el estudio y uso del español, razón por la que en julio se aprobó otra nueva sede en Los Ángeles, siendo la cuarta en Estados Unidos junto a las de Nueva York, Chicago y Alburquerque.

