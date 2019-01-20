Un eclipse total de Luna tendrá lugar en la madrugada del domingo 20 al lunes 21 de enero y será visible desde toda España, aunque solo en el oeste se podrá ver el fenómeno en todas sus fases. En el este de la Península y en Baleares no se podrán ver todas las fases del eclipse porque la Luna se ocultará antes de que finalice el fenómeno.
Este eclipse (el segundo del año después del eclipse parcial de Sol que tuvo lugar los días 5 y 6 de enero) también será visible en América, Europa y África, según informa el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN).
El inicio del eclipse de penumbra tendrá lugar a las 3.35 horas (hora peninsular). El eclipse parcial será visible a partir de las 4.32 horas y el total a partir de las 5.39 horas. Este será visible en la mitad occidental de África, Europa y América.
El máximo del eclipse será a las 6.09 horas y la fase de totalidad finalizará a las 6.40 horas. El de sombra terminará a las 7.47 horas y el de penumbra, y por tanto del fenómeno, a las 8.44 horas. Habrá sido visible en sus últimas fases en el oeste de Europa, América y el océano Pacífico.
La fase parcial durará 3 horas y 15 minutos, y la total 1 hora y 1 minuto. El fenómeno entero tendrá una duración de 5 horas y 9 minutos.
