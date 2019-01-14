Público
M-30 El Ayuntamiento de Madrid activa este martes el protocolo anticontaminación y reduce a 70 km/h la velocidad en la M-30

Se han superado los niveles de preaviso en zona 1 y la previsión meteorológica es desfavorable.

La M-30 durante un episodio para el que se activó la primera fase del protocolo anticontaminación | EFE

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid ha activado el Protocolo de actuación para episodios de contaminación por dióxido de nitrógeno, al superarse los niveles de preaviso en zona 1 y siendo la previsión meteorológica desfavorable.

Con la activación del protocolo, la velocidad de circulación en la M-30 y en las vías de acceso en el interior de la M-40, en ambos sentidos, queda limitada a 70 kilómetros por hora, a partir de las 6.00 horas de este martes, 15 de enero, ha informado el Consistorio, que recomienda el uso del transporte público.

La delegada de Medio Ambiente y Movilidad, Inés Sabanés, firmará el decreto de activación de este nuevo protocolo, que estará vigente durante el tiempo que dure el episodio de contaminación y que dará paso a la activación de las sucesivas medidas de restricción de circulación comprendidas en el mismo, en el caso de que las superaciones se mantengan o se incrementen, y si las condiciones meteorológicas siguen siendo desfavorables.

El Ayuntamiento de Madrid anunciará este martes antes de las 12.00 horas del mediodía las medidas a aplicar el miércoles 26. Ante la posibilidad de que este miércoles 26 fuera necesaria la activación del escenario 2 del protocolo, el Ayuntamiento aplicará la excepción recogida en el protocolo para facilitar los desplazamientos propios de estas fechas manteniendo sólo el escenario 1.

El nuevo protocolo de medidas a adoptar durante episodios de alta contaminación tiene como objetivo "mejorar la calidad del aire de la ciudad y, por tanto, aumentar la protección de la salud de la ciudadanía frente a los efectos nocivos de los episodios de alta contaminación, y muy especialmente la de los colectivos más vulnerables, como niños y niñas, personas mayores y con problemas respiratorios, así como mujeres embarazadas".

