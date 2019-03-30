El movimiento estudiantil Fridays for future, que lleva semanas convocando protestas en ciudades de toda España para exigir medidas urgentes contra el cambio climático y se autodefine como apartidista, debatirá este domingo 31 de marzo su relación con los partidos políticos durante el periodo de campaña con la celebración de una asamblea en Madrid.
El encuentro lo han organizado los miembros de Fridays for future en la capital, que este pasado viernes convocaron por tercera vez una sentada frente al Congreso de los Diputados, y se celebrará en el Centro Social La Ingobernable, con asistencia abierta.
Según han explicado miembros de Fridays for future en Madrid, se trata de una asamblea para "definir hacia dónde va" el movimiento en España y en concreto en la capital. "Por supuesto que vamos a seguir manifestándonos, pero somos mucha gente y tenemos que organizarnos", apunta a Europa Press una de sus portavoces, Irene Rubiera.
Después de la jornada de huelga internacional del pasado 15 de marzo, que sacó a miles de jóvenes a la calle en España y a cientos de miles en todo el mundo, este movimiento inspirado en la adolescente sueca de 16 años Greta Thunberg quiere concretar también cuál será su relación con los partidos políticos durante las próximas semanas, en víspera de elecciones generales, europeas, autonómicas y locales.
En ese sentido, el movimiento contra el cambio climático sopesará si acepta reunirse con diferentes candidaturas para arrancar compromisos electorales. "Nos preocupaba que, de alguna manera, nos usaran para lavarse la cara en temas ambientales, y ahora revisaremos cómo nos relacionaremos con los partidos, porque es una oportunidad que no podemos dejar de considerar", expone Rubiera.
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
