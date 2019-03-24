Público
Un incendio que afecta al parque natural gallego del Xurés quema 40 hectáreas

El incendio comenzó minutos antes de la medianoche del sábado en la parroquia de San Xes de Vilariño, en el municipio de Lobeira (Ourense) y en su extinción trabajan dos agentes forestales, cuatro brigadas y cuatro motobombas.

Foto: Emerxencias Ourense.

Un incendio forestal activo que afecta al parque natural del Xurés, en el sur de Ourense, ha quemado de momento 40 hectáreas, según las estimaciones iniciales de la Consellería de Medio Rural.

El incendio comenzó minutos antes de la medianoche del sábado en la parroquia de San Xes de Vilariño, en el municipio de Lobeira (Ourense) y en su extinción trabajan dos agentes forestales, cuatro brigadas y cuatro motobombas.

Según indica Medio Rural en un comunicado, se espera que en breve se incorporen los medios aéreos.

Además de este incendio, el departamento autonómico ha informado de la extinción esta madrugada de otro fuego forestal en Padrenda (Ourense), tras quemar 21 hectáreas

