La asociación Fondo para la Protección de los Animales Salvajes (Fapas) ha tildado este viernes de "inaceptable" la propuesta de reintroducción del lince boreal en Asturias.
Según ha informado Fapas a través de una nota de prensa, el responsable de Caza del Gobierno asturiano, Orencio Hernández, presentó ante técnicos de otras administraciones y representantes de asociaciones conservacionistas, una propuesta para reintroducir en la región a esta especie.
El anuncio que, según Fapas, cogió a todos los presentes por sorpresa, lo hizo el responsable de caza asegurando que los estudios para hacer viable esa reintroducción ya están muy avanzados. Lo justificó, añade por la posibilidad de establecer avistamientos turísticos del lince boreal.
"La realidad es que el lince boreal es el carnívoro más esquivo de Europa junto con el glotón. Un depredador cuya reintroducción debería de estar avalada por una estrategia de conservación de la biodiversidad que en la actualidad no existe en Asturias", señalan desde Fapas.
La asociación explica que el "poderoso conflicto ganadero" con la presencia del lobo en Asturias es ya suficiente como para que "no se eche más leña al fuego" de la conservación de los grandes depredadores en Asturias.
Explican que el lince boreal es un depredador que depende de la captura de presas silvestres para sobrevivir y que especialmente el corzo es su presa principal, una especie que precisamente en Asturias ha acusado un importante descenso poblacional a causa de la enfermedad conocida como 'de las narices del corzo'.
Lamentan en Fapas Gobierno de Asturias esté aplicando "desde hace años" una "estrategia de disminución de aquellas otras especies que son también fundamentales en la dieta alimenticia del lince boreal, como es el caso del ciervo.
