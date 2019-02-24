El Servicio de Protección de la Naturaleza (Seprona) de la Guardia Civil ha abierto una investigación al propietario de un finca rústica de El Burgo de Ebro (Zaragoza) en la que se ha localizado un criadero ilegal de perros con doce ejemplares, cinco de ellos muertos y el resto, en unas condiciones higiénico sanitarias deplorables, sucios, desnutridos y heridos.
Según ha informado la Guardia Civil, los animales heridos, de las razas Bulldog Francés, Bichón Maltés, Chihuahua y Pastor Alemán, han sido trasladados a instalaciones del Ayuntamiento de El Burgo de Ebro para recibir tratamiento veterinario, alimento y cuidados, y evolucionan favorablemente, mientras que los perros fallecidos han sido trasladados a la Facultad de Veterinaria de la Universidad de Zaragoza para que se les practique la correspondiente necropsia.
El responsable de este criadero está investigado por un presunto delito de maltrato de animales domésticos, en su modalidad agravada, al haber causado, presuntamente, la muerte a varios de ellos y la pérdida de algún órgano o sentido.
Se trata de un vecino de El Burgo de Ebro que ya había sido denunciado con anterioridad por el SEPRONA de la Guardia Civil en la vía administrativa, y sancionado, ya que carecía de las autorizaciones tanto municipal como autonómica para ejercer como criador.
