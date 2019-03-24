Un terremoto de 4 grados se siente en distintos municipios de Alicante

Un seísmo de 4 grados en la escala de Richter, con epicentro en el Cabo de Palos, se ha sentido en distintos municipios de la provincia de Alicante, aunque no ha provocado daños personales ni materiales.
Según el Instituto Geográfico Nacional (IGN), el seísmo se ha producido en la costa, a las 17:16 horas y a diez kilómetros de profundidad.
Fuentes del Consorcio de Bomberos de Alicante han informado a EFE de que han recibido varias llamadas de vecinos de distintos municipios de la provincia que alertaban de que habían sentido un temblor.
No obstante, han indicado que no han tenido que realizar ningún servicio al respecto. Fuentes de Emergencias de la Generalitat han informado de que el teléfono 112 ha recibido 37 llamadas, de las que 13 se han hecho desde Alicante; 5 de Santa Pola; 4 de Torrevieja; 3 de Elche; 2 de El Campello; 2 de Elda; 1 de Gandía y 1 de San Juan.
Las mismas fuentes han indicado que no les constan daños personales ni materiales a consecuencia del seísmo.
