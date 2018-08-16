Público
Un total de 15 provincias estarán mañana en riesgo por lluvias y tormentas

Según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), este viernes 17 de agosto, 15 provincias estarán en riesgo amarillo y naranja por lluvias y tormentas.

Rescate de una mujer sorprendida por las lluvias en Castellón

VALENCIA, 16/08/2018. Fotografía facilitada por el Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos, del rescate de una mujer que viajaba en un vehículo, cuando ha sido sorprendida por las fuertes lluvias al sur de la provincia de Castellón, que también han afectado a una docena de vehículos atrapados por el agua entre Castellón de la Plana, Moncofa, Vila-real y Almassora. En la imagen los bomberos del Consorcio Provincial durante su intervención. EFE/Consorcio Provincial de Bomberos

Un total de 15 provincias estarán este viernes 17 de agosto en riesgo amarillo y naranja por lluvias y tormentas, según la predicción de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (AEMET), que apunta como fenómeno significativo que los chubascos y tormentas podrían ser localmente fuertes y podrían estar acompañados de granizo en el área mediterránea y en el este de Aragón, sin descartar que puntualmente sean muy fuertes en Baleares, Cataluña y Huesca.
En concreto, las provincias en riesgo por lluvias y tormentas son Almería, Granada, Huesca, Cuenca, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Tarragona, Alicante, Castellón, Valencia, Menorca y Murcia, que ascenderá a riesgo importante en Ibiza y Formentera y Mallorca.

Este viernes se prevé un predominio de cielos nubosos con precipitaciones en el área cantábrica y alto Ebro, remitiendo en la segunda mitad del día. Además, se prevé cielos nubosos en el área mediterránea, Baleares, este de Aragón y de Castilla-La Mancha, sur del sistema Ibérico y sierras del sudeste peninsular, con chubascos y tormentas que podrían ser localmente fuertes y acompañadas de granizo. La AEMET no descarta que en Baleares, Cataluña y Huesca sean puntualmente muy fuertes.

Con menor probabilidad e intensidad, las precipitaciones también podrían afectar ocasionalmente a otras zonas de la mitad oriental peninsular y sistema Central. Además, se prevé un predominio de poca nubosidad o de intervalos de nubes altas en el resto de la Península. En el norte de Canarias se prevén probables lluvias ocasionales.

Por otra parte, las temperaturas diurnas irán en descenso en la mitad norte peninsular, notablemente en el entorno del alto Ebro, e irán en aumento en el extremo suroeste. Las temperaturas nocturnas, en general, irán en descenso.

Se prevé régimen de alisios en Canarias y viento de componente norte en buena parte de la mitad norte peninsular y este de Baleares y de componente este en el sur del área mediterránea, con levante en el Estrecho. Rachas fuertes en zonas de tormenta.

