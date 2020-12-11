Estás leyendo: Carlos Navarro 'El Yoyas', condenado a seis años de cárcel por violencia machista contra su mujer e hijos

Machismo Carlos Navarro 'El Yoyas', condenado a seis años de cárcel por violencia machista contra su mujer e hijos

La sentencia del Juzgado de Las Palmas ha declarado culpable al exconcursante de Gran Hermano por delitos continuados de maltrato habitual en el ámbito familiar.

Carlos Navarro 'El Yoyas' y Fayna Bethencourt, en una imagen de archivo. / Gtres
Carlos Navarro 'El Yoyas' y Fayna Bethencourt, en una imagen de archivo. — GTRES

MADRID

efe

El exconcursante de Gran Hermano Carlos Navarro, alias 'El Yoyas', ha sido condenado por el Juzgado de lo Penal número 5 de Las Palmas por siete delitos de maltrato, lesiones, amenazas y vejaciones, seis hacia su exmujer e hijos menores y uno perpetrado contra la nueva pareja de su ex. La sentencia declara probado que el acusado, de 44 años, es culpable de maltrato habitual en el ámbito familiar, por el que se le condena a casi seis años de cárcel.

Los delitos se dividen según la sentencia en: dos años de cárcel por maltrato habitual, cuatro años de prohibición para llevar armas, cuatro años de alejamiento e incomunicación con su exmujer y sus hijos y otros cuatro de privación de la patria potestad.

Por otros cuatro delitos de lesiones en el ámbito familiar se le imponen, respectivamente, 11 meses de cárcel, la prohibición de portar armas durante dos años y ocho meses y dos años de alejamiento de su exmujer. Por un delito leve de amenazas sobre la nueva pareja de su ex, se le condena a pagar 540 euros y se le impone la prohibición de acercarse al amenazado durante seis meses.

Por otro delito leve de vejaciones a su expareja deberá pagar 360 euros de multa y estar tres meses sin acercarse a ella ni comunicarse por cualquier medio.
Además de estas condenas, la resolución obliga al acusado a indemnizar a su exmujer con 8.000 euros y a sus dos hijos con 4.000 por los daños causados.

