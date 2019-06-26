Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Machismo en el deporte Un torneo de golf machista ofrece mujeres desnudas para acompañar a los deportistas

El condado británico de Essex acoge el próximo 16 de agosto un evento en el que, entre las promesas de la organización, destacan actividades como la fiesta de la espuma, competición de camisetas mojadas o topless buggy ladies. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Un torneo de golf en Reino Unido cuenta con caddies desnudas.

Un torneo de golf en Reino Unido cuenta con caddies desnudas.

Se ha disparado la alarma del machismo en el condado británico de Essex, donde está previsto que el próximo 16 de agosto se celebre un torneo de golf en el que mujeres desnudas acompañen a los deportistas a lo largo del juego. La organización del evento ofrece a los golfistas 30 mujeres "muy atractivas" completamente desnudas y 300 litros gratis de cerveza, además de actividades como la fiesta de la espuma, competición de camisetas mojadas o topless buggy ladies. Todo ello acompañado del eslogan: "No le digas a tu esposa que estuviste aquí". 

Los responsables de esta denigrante actividad la definen como "el día de golf más sexy y atrevido en todo el Reino Unido". Y, pese a las críticas, Steve, uno de ellos, señala que "estos son eventos sólo para hombres". "Comenzamos en Sudáfrica y lo traemos al Reino Unido. No puedes imaginar lo que sucede detrás de las puertas cerradas. Creemos que va a despegar aquí", añade. Insisten en que este tipo de iniciativa garantiza un negocio exitoso y, para incorporar el equilibrio de género, aseguran que también planean un "día de golf exclusivo para mujeres" que supuestamente también ofrecerá "muchas sorpresas".

Este torneo machista ha generado numerosas críticas, tanto dentro del golf, por parte de profesionales, como de fuera. "Esto es simplemente horrible y lleva el deporte siglos atrás. Es un millón de pasos atrás en el tiempo. En general, el golf es visto como un deporte dominado por hombres, y regularmente me miran cuando estoy en el campo con hombres que obviamente no saben que este es mi trabajo y esperan que sea una basura", asegyró la golfista  Aliah Saunders en declaraciones al Daily Star. 

También, la periodista de Women's Golf Content Lauren Johnson ha manifestado que hasta el último par de años, se han registrado señales en la entrada de algunos clubes de golf que dicen que no se permiten perros ni mujeres." Eso te dice todo lo que necesitas saber sobre el deporte —critica— La tendencia tiene que cambiar. Pero para ser honesta, las mujeres que participan en estos eventos, las modelos desnudas, deben mirarse a sí mismas a conciencia. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad