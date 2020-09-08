mADRID
La Fiscalía General del Estado ha mostrado su rechazo a algunas señales de tráfico machistas en donde "la mujer aparece en una situación de dependencia y subordinación" frente al hombre, según lo han comunicado en la Memoria Anual, correspondiente al año 2019, presentada en la apertura del Año Judicial, este lunes.
En este contexto, la Fiscalía censura la existencia de "señales de tráfico que representan a un hombre como peatón o como conductor", mientras que en otras "la mujer aparece en una situación de dependencia". Además, destaca que las señales relativas al cuidado de personas o al ámbito doméstico, sea una mujer la representada. "Aún cuando se han hecho progresos, todavía perviven las señalizaciones contrarias a los principios de igualdad", considera.
Una mujer siguiendo a un hombre senderista, un niño que lleva de la mano a una niña camino al colegio, son algunas de las señales machistas que aún perduran por nuestras calles y carreteras.
