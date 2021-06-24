madridActualizado:
El Ministerio de Sanidad ha recomendado a los estudiantes que tuvieran previsto emprender viaje de fin de curso a Mallorca y que aún no lo hayan iniciado que lo anulen, debido a los brotes de covid-19 detectados relacionados con estos viajes.
La Ponencia de Alertas se reunió este jueves para analizar la situación tras la detección de varios brotes de covid-19 vinculados a esos viajes y ha acordado una serie de recomendaciones.
La primera de ellas es que todas las personas que han participado o están participando en los viajes de fin de curso a Mallorca y en las diferentes actividades alrededor de ellos sean considerados contactos estrechos.
Por tanto, según indica la Estrategia de detección precoz, vigilancia y control de covid-19, tras su regreso a su lugar de residencia se les debe realizar una prueba diagnóstica de infección activa (PDIA) y se les indicará la realización de cuarentena en su domicilio diez días tras su llegada. Si la PDIA es negativa, se recomienda realizar otra a las 24/48 horas tras la primera.
Además, "se valorará la realización de cribados a las personas relacionadas con estos viajes de fin de curso que en este momento están todavía en Mallorca". Finalmente, Sanidad recomienda que "los grupos de estudiantes que todavía no han iniciado este tipo de viajes, no lo realicen, ya que el riesgo de transmisión en el mismo entorno en donde se están produciendo los casos es alto".
