La Policía Judicial (PJ) portuguesa investiga a un pedófilo como nuevo sospechoso por la desaparición de Madeleine McCann, desaparecida en el sureño Algarve hace doce años cuando estaba con su familia de vacaciones. La PJ mantiene está investigación en absoluto silencio, según informa el Correio da Manhã.
Según este diario, gracias a indicios encontrados, las autoridades policiales investigan a un pedófilo que coincidió con la pequeña en los días que desapareció.
La Policía Judicial (PJ) portuguesa confirmó este viernes, coincidiendo con el 12 aniversario de su desaparición, que la investigación sobre Madeleine McCann continúa abierta.
Las pesquisas siguen abiertas "en el ámbito de la Investigación tutelada por el Ministerio Público de Portimão", ciudad del sur de Portugal, informó la PJ en un comunicado, en el que recordaron que el caso se desarrolla en articulación con las autoridades internacionales.
"La Policía Judicial, en el interés de la investigación, no considera oportuna la prestación de esclarecimientos adicionales", añadieron las autoridades.
La niña, de entonces casi cuatro años, desapareció mientras dormía junto a sus hermanos gemelos en el apartamento de un complejo turístico alquilado por sus padres, que se encontraban en un restaurante cercano.
En Portugal el caso se cerró en julio de 2008, pero fue reabierto en octubre de 2013 tras encontrarse nuevos indicios, en una investigación paralela a la que también mantiene abierta Scotland Yard.
Por el momento, las más de 2.000 diligencias policiales, 500 búsquedas en la zona y 12.000 páginas que deja el proceso no han conseguido arrojar luz sobre la noche que Madeleine desapareció.
